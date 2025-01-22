Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 681,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

