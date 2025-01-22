ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.53. Approximately 8,836 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.54.
The firm has a market cap of $77.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.
