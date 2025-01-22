ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s 6th Largest Position

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 347.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,050 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

