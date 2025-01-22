ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NOBL stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.