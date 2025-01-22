ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lifted by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1,298.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,993 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.5% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

