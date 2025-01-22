ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 11.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $33,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
