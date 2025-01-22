ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2025

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.16, but opened at $75.06. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 248,493 shares.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,445,000. Client First Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 120.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also

