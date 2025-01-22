ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Up 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 6,051,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,674,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 246.6% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

