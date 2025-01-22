Prosperity Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $277,823,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,087,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after buying an additional 350,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $239.86 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.35 and a 200 day moving average of $283.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

