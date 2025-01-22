PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 9.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $608,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PulteGroup by 23.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

