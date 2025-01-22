Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 519 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

