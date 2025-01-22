Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

