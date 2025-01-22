Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $264.34 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.55 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

