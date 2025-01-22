Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.65.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.28 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.44. The company has a market cap of $380.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

