Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 387.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

