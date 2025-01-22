Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $55,988,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $632.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

