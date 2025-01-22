Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $224.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.