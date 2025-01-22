Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $3.74.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

