Q2 Earnings Estimate for AutoNation Issued By Zacks Research

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $16.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

NYSE:AN opened at $184.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.26. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $136.35 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,046,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 739.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 96,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $13,239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,250,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

