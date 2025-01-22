Q3 EPS Estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

