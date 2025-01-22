QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.26 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

