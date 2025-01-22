Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.90. Qudian shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 124,337 shares changing hands.
Qudian Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $594.78 million, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
