Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.90. Qudian shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 124,337 shares changing hands.

Qudian Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $594.78 million, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qudian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Qudian by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Qudian by 248.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.