Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for VF (VFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VF (NYSE: VFC):

1/22/2025 – VF had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – VF was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

12/17/2024 – VF was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – VF is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

VF Stock Performance

VF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,100. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VF Corporation has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. VF’s payout ratio is -20.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,694,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of VF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 151,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in VF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 415,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

