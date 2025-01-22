Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 143,085 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 284.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,085 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,729 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,682,000 after buying an additional 591,205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 333,314 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,644,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,161,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

