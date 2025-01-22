Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 18,895 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCU. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

