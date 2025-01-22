Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.38.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $687.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $735.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $946.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $666.25 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

