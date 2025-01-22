Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KeyCorp Q2 Earnings

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,767.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,200.00%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

