Research Analysts Set Expectations for NXPI FY2025 Earnings

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $10.43 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $202.25 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.27 and its 200 day moving average is $235.49. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

