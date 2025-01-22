Research Analysts Set Expectations for PRQR FY2025 Earnings

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.58% and a negative net margin of 134.31%.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,632,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

