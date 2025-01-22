Research Analysts Set Expectations for RARE FY2024 Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.31). The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,468,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at $92,229,686.55. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

