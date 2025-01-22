Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) in the last few weeks:
- 1/22/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $314.00 to $331.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/14/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $326.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $321.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $371.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $339.00 to $375.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,025,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.86 and a 200-day moving average of $289.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $602.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $325.74.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
