Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $314.00 to $331.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/14/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $326.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $321.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $371.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $339.00 to $375.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,025,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.86 and a 200-day moving average of $289.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $602.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $325.74.

Get Visa Inc alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Visa

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.