Reviewing Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and Lightbridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $54.63 million 0.22 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.75) -8.17

Lightbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CISO Global and Lightbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -54.91% -359.31% -76.63% Lightbridge N/A -37.03% -35.89%

Risk and Volatility

CISO Global has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

