RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64), Zacks reports. RLI had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 23.77%.
RLI Stock Up 0.2 %
RLI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 619,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.47. RLI has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $91.14.
RLI Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.145 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.
Insider Transactions at RLI
In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,205.05. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
