Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,739 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,739 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,727,000 after buying an additional 420,382 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,484,000 after acquiring an additional 319,335 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,897.70. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.68.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

