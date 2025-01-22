Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 618 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

AMT stock opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day moving average is $211.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

