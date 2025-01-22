Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,405,000 after buying an additional 422,329 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after buying an additional 866,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $72.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

