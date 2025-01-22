Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TT opened at $397.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $249.21 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

