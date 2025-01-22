Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $681,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $554.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $443.68 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $547.56 and a 200-day moving average of $527.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

