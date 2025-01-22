Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 73,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.60.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

