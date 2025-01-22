Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$33.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.94.
Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins set a C$34.00 price objective on Saputo in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.
TSE SAP opened at C$23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.16. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$32.15.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.7735369 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 120.63%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
