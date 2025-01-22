Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Ugo Prechner Sells 7,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9,241,140 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,068.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.