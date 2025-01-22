Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

