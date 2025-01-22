Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,908 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

