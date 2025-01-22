Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,314,000 after purchasing an additional 684,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,271,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

