Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,197,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,162 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,697,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,205,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 983,551 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

