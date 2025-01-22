Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

