Scott Capital Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.11.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

