Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

STX stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,173 shares of company stock worth $5,529,679 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

