Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.8% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $524.80 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.33.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

