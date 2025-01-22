Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.12 and last traded at $61.64. Approximately 53,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 387,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.
The company has a market capitalization of $578.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
