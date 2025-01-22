Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.12 and last traded at $61.64. Approximately 53,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 387,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $578.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,314 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $3,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

